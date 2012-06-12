Jun 12Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 33 Total Vessels 48 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) AQUA STAR SHAAN MARINE YELLOW PEAS 25/05 25/05 08/06 nil nil nil COMP 2) Unicorn M.Dinshaw Calcite 05/06 05/06 12/06 nil 9,015 nil 365 3) ORANUS INTEROCEAN BAGGED SUGAR 29/05 29/05 12/06 nil 8,214 nil 486 4) Deal Castle Mitsutor Machinery 08/06 08/06 14/06 nil 3,973 nil 3,169 5) COPENHAGEN STEEll MITSUTOR Machinery 10/06 10/06 12/06 nil nil nil COMP 6) DONG THO M.DINSHAW CALCITE 11/06 11/06 17/06 nil 1,550 nil 7,950 7) Nirmiti Caf Marine Cement 08/06 08/06 12/06 nil nil nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Free Naptune Interoc Shpg Bagged Sugar 27,500 nil nil 19/05 --- 2) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 150 nil nil 31/05 --- 'K'Steamship Vehicles nil 8 nil 31/05 --- 3) Full Rich Admiral Phosphate nil 15,629 nil 04/06 --- 4) Rochester Samsara Steel Cargo nil 37,100 nil 03/06 --- 5) Harmony Star Parekh S.CARGO nil 19,371 nil 05/06 --- 6) Andinet Samsara Shpg Sugar 1,385 nil nil 06/06 --- 7) Tamarita Parekh Steel nil 9,458 nil 09/06 --- 8) Blue Marlin Wilhelmsen Steel 3,500 nil nil 11/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Barge Cm-64 Modest Packages nil 700 nil 01/06 2) Ken Cape Parekh CR Coils nil 20,000 nil 25/05 3) Kiran Europe Wilhelmsen S.CARGO nil 10,841 nil 25/05 4) Baltic Winter-VI United Liner G.CARGO nil 2,710 nil 31/05 5) Musashi-VI NYK S.COILS nil 5,000 nil 06/06 6) Eirini K JMB S.CARGO nil 18,388 nil 06/06 7) Maple Creek 'K'Steamship S.CARGO nil 9,000 nil 04/06 8) Rickmers Yokohama United Liner S.CARGO nil 905 nil 30/05 9) Harmony Star Parekh S.CARGO nil 8,480 nil 05/06 10) Graceful Leader NYK Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 04/06 11) Imari-VI NYK S.COILS nil 680 nil 30/05 12) Kanchan-VI Damani Shpg S.Cargo nil 2,000 nil 22/05 13) Threewin SplendourCaf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 1,750 nil 22/05 14) Sc Haikou-III JMB Palm Oil nil 12,000 nil 23/05 15) Kinship Modesty Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 1,600 nil 22/05 16) Royal Hugli(GL)-I ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 81 23/05 17) Gb Europe-VI Noble Shpg CNTR nil nil 22 23/05 18) Unicorn M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 9,600 nil 01/06 19) Union Emma Sai Steel nil 8,773 nil 05/06 20) Deal Castle Mitsutor Machinery nil 7,200 nil 06/06 21) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Ceme in Bags 2,000 nil nil 01/06 22) Tamarita Parekh MarineSteel Cargo 9,458 nil nil 09/06 23) Captain Admiral Rock Phosp 11,000 nil nil 10/06 24) Blue Marlin Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 13,000 nil nil 06/06 25) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 07/06 26) Outrivaling MNK & CO Rock Phosph nil 11,200 nil 09/06 27) Dong Tho-IV M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 9,500 nil 10/06 28) Courageous Wilhelmsen Steel nil 3,628 nil 20/06 29) Komal-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,042 nil 09/06 30) Seiyo Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 10,000 nil 15/06 31) Hr Facility United Liner Steel nil 5,000 nil 16/06 32) Master J.M.Baxi Steel nil 4,107 nil 20/06 33) Frisia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 300 nil nil 21/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL