Jun 12Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 33
Total Vessels 48
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) AQUA STAR SHAAN MARINE YELLOW PEAS 25/05 25/05 08/06 nil nil nil COMP
2) Unicorn M.Dinshaw Calcite 05/06 05/06 12/06 nil 9,015 nil 365
3) ORANUS INTEROCEAN BAGGED SUGAR 29/05 29/05 12/06 nil 8,214 nil 486
4) Deal Castle Mitsutor Machinery 08/06 08/06 14/06 nil 3,973 nil 3,169
5) COPENHAGEN STEEll MITSUTOR Machinery 10/06 10/06 12/06 nil nil nil COMP
6) DONG THO M.DINSHAW CALCITE 11/06 11/06 17/06 nil 1,550 nil 7,950
7) Nirmiti Caf Marine Cement 08/06 08/06 12/06 nil nil nil COMP
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Free Naptune Interoc Shpg Bagged Sugar 27,500 nil nil 19/05 ---
2) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 150 nil nil 31/05 ---
'K'Steamship Vehicles nil 8 nil 31/05 ---
3) Full Rich Admiral Phosphate nil 15,629 nil 04/06 ---
4) Rochester Samsara Steel Cargo nil 37,100 nil 03/06 ---
5) Harmony Star Parekh S.CARGO nil 19,371 nil 05/06 ---
6) Andinet Samsara Shpg Sugar 1,385 nil nil 06/06 ---
7) Tamarita Parekh Steel nil 9,458 nil 09/06 ---
8) Blue Marlin Wilhelmsen Steel 3,500 nil nil 11/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Barge Cm-64 Modest Packages nil 700 nil 01/06
2) Ken Cape Parekh CR Coils nil 20,000 nil 25/05
3) Kiran Europe Wilhelmsen S.CARGO nil 10,841 nil 25/05
4) Baltic Winter-VI United Liner G.CARGO nil 2,710 nil 31/05
5) Musashi-VI NYK S.COILS nil 5,000 nil 06/06
6) Eirini K JMB S.CARGO nil 18,388 nil 06/06
7) Maple Creek 'K'Steamship S.CARGO nil 9,000 nil 04/06
8) Rickmers Yokohama United Liner S.CARGO nil 905 nil 30/05
9) Harmony Star Parekh S.CARGO nil 8,480 nil 05/06
10) Graceful Leader NYK Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 04/06
11) Imari-VI NYK S.COILS nil 680 nil 30/05
12) Kanchan-VI Damani Shpg S.Cargo nil 2,000 nil 22/05
13) Threewin SplendourCaf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 1,750 nil 22/05
14) Sc Haikou-III JMB Palm Oil nil 12,000 nil 23/05
15) Kinship Modesty Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 1,600 nil 22/05
16) Royal Hugli(GL)-I ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 81 23/05
17) Gb Europe-VI Noble Shpg CNTR nil nil 22 23/05
18) Unicorn M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 9,600 nil 01/06
19) Union Emma Sai Steel nil 8,773 nil 05/06
20) Deal Castle Mitsutor Machinery nil 7,200 nil 06/06
21) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Ceme in Bags 2,000 nil nil 01/06
22) Tamarita Parekh MarineSteel Cargo 9,458 nil nil 09/06
23) Captain Admiral Rock Phosp 11,000 nil nil 10/06
24) Blue Marlin Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 13,000 nil nil 06/06
25) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 07/06
26) Outrivaling MNK & CO Rock Phosph nil 11,200 nil 09/06
27) Dong Tho-IV M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 9,500 nil 10/06
28) Courageous Wilhelmsen Steel nil 3,628 nil 20/06
29) Komal-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,042 nil 09/06
30) Seiyo Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 10,000 nil 15/06
31) Hr Facility United Liner Steel nil 5,000 nil 16/06
32) Master J.M.Baxi Steel nil 4,107 nil 20/06
33) Frisia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 300 nil nil 21/06
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL