* USD/INR likely to open in range with euro stable, Asian stocks trading mostly flat with a negative bias. Pair closed at 55.80/81. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 56.19 after closing NY at 55.96-01. * Asian stocks fail to cash in on overnight gains in US stocks, MSCI Asia ex-Japan trading down 0.1 percent. Nifty futures in Singapore trading 0.04 percent lower. * Euro stayed tethered to a familiar range on Wednesday, with many investors sticking to the sidelines ahead of an Italian bond sale the next day and a weekend vote in Greece which could determine the future of the euro zone. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)