* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at
Singapore Exchange rose 0.1 percent while the MSCI Asia
ex-Japan added 0.1 percent as well.
* SGX Nifty took its cues from U.S. markets, which staged a
comeback rally to end up more than 1 percent as Spanish bond
yields came off euro-era record highs.
* Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were
sellers of stocks worth 566 million rupees on Tuesday, when
the benchmark BSE index closed up 1.2 percent.
* Traders eyeing inflation data scheduled for Thursday to
further strengthen rate cut expectations on June 18, when RBI
meets next.
