* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange rose 0.1 percent while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan added 0.1 percent as well. * SGX Nifty took its cues from U.S. markets, which staged a comeback rally to end up more than 1 percent as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record highs. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were sellers of stocks worth 566 million rupees on Tuesday, when the benchmark BSE index closed up 1.2 percent. * Traders eyeing inflation data scheduled for Thursday to further strengthen rate cut expectations on June 18, when RBI meets next. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)