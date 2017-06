* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 bps to 8.30 percent from previous close as traders book profits after the rally in the previous session. * Further upside in yields is seen capped by expectations for a rate cut next week. * The expected global risk aversion ahead of elections in Greece over the weekend and the Federal Reserve meeting next week are also expected to help bond prices, traders say. * Dealers say some banks are selling the old 10-year paper and buying the new issuance, pushing yields in the new paper lower. The yield for the new 10-year paper was at 8.05 percent, down 3 bps on the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)