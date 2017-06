* Barclays Capital recommends receiving the 1 year OIS ahead of the RBI policy decision early next week, targetting a move towards 7.30 percent, especially after Tuesday's weak output growth, they say in a note. * One-year OIS currently trading flat at 7.47 percent, same as previous close. * The OMO auctions conducted by the RBI and bond purchases on secondary markets are more than offsetting the rupee liquidity squeeze due to FX intervention, the bank says. * Rate cut expectations along with OMO purchases are likely to continue to support bond prices, they add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)