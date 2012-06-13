* India's main stock index is down 0.12 percent, while
the broader 50-share NSE index lost 0.08 percent, as
traders await inflation data on Thursday.
* The wholesale price index, India's main inflation
gauge, is expected to rise 7.60 percent in May from a year ago,
the fastest pace this year.
* High WPI could complicate the case for the widely expected
rate cuts at the RBI's policy meeting on Monday.
* Auto shares, which had gained on expectations for a rate cut,
falter: Mahindra & Mahindra down 1.8 percent, Tata
Motors loses 1 percent.
* Banks flat to lower after recent gains: HDFC Bank
down 0.5 percent, SBI Bank flat on day.
* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at
Singapore Exchange falls 0.3 percent while the MSCI Asia
ex-Japan adds 0.2 percent.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)