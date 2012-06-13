* India's main stock index is down 0.12 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index lost 0.08 percent, as traders await inflation data on Thursday. * The wholesale price index, India's main inflation gauge, is expected to rise 7.60 percent in May from a year ago, the fastest pace this year. * High WPI could complicate the case for the widely expected rate cuts at the RBI's policy meeting on Monday. * Auto shares, which had gained on expectations for a rate cut, falter: Mahindra & Mahindra down 1.8 percent, Tata Motors loses 1 percent. * Banks flat to lower after recent gains: HDFC Bank down 0.5 percent, SBI Bank flat on day. * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange falls 0.3 percent while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan adds 0.2 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)