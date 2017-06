* Standard Chartered says May headline inflation will be pivotal in determining between a 50 basis points rate cut versus consensus 25 basis points on June 18. * Any such easing will steepen OIS curve despite recent move down in 5-year OIS, says report. * Long-end OIS to remain under paying pressure on investor hedging demand as average weekly supply of bonds stands at about 135 billion rupees from June, bank says. * Spread between 5-year bond and 5-year OIS has widened to 104 bps vs 2012 low of 77 bps, which will encourage domestic real money investors to lock in spread, limiting any further drop at the long-end, StanChart says. * One-year OIS flat at 7.47 percent, while the 5-year rate up 1 basis point at 7.14 percent with the negative spread at 34 basis points. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)