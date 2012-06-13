* Shares in India's auto stocks fall on media reports the government plans to impose additional levies of 170,000 rupees on small diesel cars and 255,000 rupees on medium and large diesel vehicles such as sedans and SUVs. * Economic times quotes unnamed official saying the "matter is under consideration" after the oil minister asked the finance ministry to impose the additional levies. link.reuters.com/zeg78s * Maruti Suzuki India falls 3.4 percent, Mahindra & Mahindra loses 2.7 percent, while Tata Motors declines 2.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)