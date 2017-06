* USD/INR gains, reversing earlier fall to as low as 55.70 to head for a fourth consecutive day of gains. Last at 55.82/8550 vs 55.80/81 Tuesday close. * Volumes low as traders on sidelines ahead of pivotal events ahead, including India WPI on Thursday, Greek elections on Sunday, RBI meeting on Monday and Fed meeting ending on June 20. * Trader with private bank tips 55.70-55.90 for session. * Despite recent, USD/INR has been in period of consolidation after its record high at 56.52 on May 31, despite briefly breaching 56 on Tuesday. * Euro edges lower; domestic stocks marginally weak. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)