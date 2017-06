* India's main stock index were down 0.1 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index lost 0.1 percent, as traders sidelined ahead of WPI data on Thursday. * Auto shares fall on media reports the government plans to impose additional levies on diesel vehicles: Mahindra & Mahindra drops 2.5 percent. * Select blue chip banks see profit-taking: State Bank of India and HDFC Bank edge lower. * Asian shares were trading higher in choppy trade on Wednesday and European stocks are poised to gain. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)