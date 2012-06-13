* Credit Suisse initiates coverage of air conditioner maker
Voltas and power equipment maker Crompton Greaves
with 'underperform' ratings, citing concerns about
earnings growth and margins for each company.
* The brokerage set a target price of 92 rupees on Crompton
Greaves, saying domestic power generation capex has peaked,
which should impact sales, as well as "moderate" overseas
transmission and distribution orders.
* Crompton shares last down 2.2 percent at 116.80 rupees.
* Credit Suisse sets a target price of 82 rupees for Voltas,
citing "muted" sales growth of electro-mechanical projects
* Voltas shares down 3.2 percent at 103.75 rupees.
