* Credit Suisse initiates coverage of air conditioner maker Voltas and power equipment maker Crompton Greaves with 'underperform' ratings, citing concerns about earnings growth and margins for each company. * The brokerage set a target price of 92 rupees on Crompton Greaves, saying domestic power generation capex has peaked, which should impact sales, as well as "moderate" overseas transmission and distribution orders. * Crompton shares last down 2.2 percent at 116.80 rupees. * Credit Suisse sets a target price of 82 rupees for Voltas, citing "muted" sales growth of electro-mechanical projects * Voltas shares down 3.2 percent at 103.75 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)