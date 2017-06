* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading flat at 8.29 percent from its previous close. * WPI data on Thursday will be key after bond prices have rallied in anticipation of a rate cut at the RBI policy meeting on June 18. * Reuters poll sees inflation rising 7.6 percent in May versus a year ago, the fastest pace for the year, potentially complicating the outlook for rate cuts. * Dealers say some banks selling the old 10-year paper and buying the new issuance. The yield for the new 10-year paper falls 5 bps to 8.03 percent on day. * However, volumes were low with only 70 billion rupees of the paper outstanding in the market after the inaugural sale on June 8. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)