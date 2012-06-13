June 13 * Shares in Larsen & Toubro
gains 3.1 percent, after earlier gaining as much as 4.3 percent,
after Japan's Kyodo News quotes a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Ltd. executive expressing interest on Monday in
acquiring a stake in L&T Shipbuilding "within a few years."
link.reuters.com/geh78s
* Mitsubishi Heavy currently provides L&T Shipbuilding with
technological assistance, ranging from design drawings to
quality control, under a tie-up agreement signed by the two
companies in December.
* However, L&T says no discussion has taken place on a stake
sale.
* "So far we have no discussions on this at all," said .V.
Kotwal, President of L&T Heavy Engineering, tells Reuters.
"But if in future such a situation arises, definitely we will be
looking at it on merit," he added, referring to a stake sale.
"Right now there is no such agreement or discussion."
