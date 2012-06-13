June 13 * Shares in Larsen & Toubro gains 3.1 percent, after earlier gaining as much as 4.3 percent, after Japan's Kyodo News quotes a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. executive expressing interest on Monday in acquiring a stake in L&T Shipbuilding "within a few years." link.reuters.com/geh78s * Mitsubishi Heavy currently provides L&T Shipbuilding with technological assistance, ranging from design drawings to quality control, under a tie-up agreement signed by the two companies in December. * However, L&T says no discussion has taken place on a stake sale. * "So far we have no discussions on this at all," said .V. Kotwal, President of L&T Heavy Engineering, tells Reuters. "But if in future such a situation arises, definitely we will be looking at it on merit," he added, referring to a stake sale. "Right now there is no such agreement or discussion." (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/manoj.dharra@thomsonreuter .com/indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/)