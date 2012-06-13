* India's main stock index gains 0.3 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index added 0.15 percent, heading to seventh winning session in eight. * Banking shares again lead gains ahead of WPI data on Thusday: ICICI Bank and State Bank of India rise more than 1 percent each. * Larsen & Toubro shares gain 3.2 percent on talk Mitsubishi Heavy Industries may buy a stake; executive from a L&T unit denies talks have taken place. * Auto makers fall on media reports about a potential increase in levy for diesel car sales. Mahindra & Mahindra falls 1.9 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)