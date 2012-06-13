* India's main stock index gains 0.3 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index added 0.15 percent, heading
to seventh winning session in eight.
* Banking shares again lead gains ahead of WPI data on Thusday:
ICICI Bank and State Bank of India rise more
than 1 percent each.
* Larsen & Toubro shares gain 3.2 percent on talk
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries may buy a stake; executive
from a L&T unit denies talks have taken place.
* Auto makers fall on media reports about a potential increase
in levy for diesel car sales. Mahindra & Mahindra
falls 1.9 percent.
