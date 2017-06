* As markets gear up for India's May inflation data, core inflation will be key, traders say. * Core inflation growth of 5 percent or below will cement views for a rate cut by the RBI at its policy meeting on June 18. Core WPI was estimated at around 4.9 percent in April versus WPI of 7.23 percent. * Reuters poll sees wholesale price index rising 7.6 percent in May versus a year ago, the fastest pace for the year. * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading marginally lower at 8.28 percent from its previous close after yields have slumped on expectations for an RBI rate cut. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)