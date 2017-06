* Indian cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent, with repo borrowing falling to lowest in last 8 sessions. * Banks are adequately covered for their reserve requirement needs due Friday, dealers say. * Traders said market awaiting RBI monetary policy review on Monday as buzz about possible cut in cash reserve ratio grows. * BNP Paribas says continued liquidity strains in the inter-bank market could make the RBI go for up to 50 bps cut in the CRR. * Repo borrowings fall to 691.15 billion rupees, lowest since June 1. * Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 120.34 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.05 percent. * Total volumes in the CBLO market was at 445.13 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.89 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)