* Goldman Sachs recommends staying "underweight" in Indian equities on a three-month horizon as equities may slide further on the back of "a sluggish domestic and global growth outlook." * However, adds "the trough in NIFTY is behind us". * Goldman recommends staying "market weight" on 12-month horizon, says one-year target for the NSE index at 5,600 is underpinned by 12.7 times multiple on fiscal 2014 EPS of 438 rupees/share. "Equities may start to price a recovery in FY14 as well as a better external backdrop," Goldman says. * Goldman favors Indian defensive and domestic demand-driven sectors and says to "underweight" global growth and investment-cycle sectors such as banks and commodities. * NSE index, or Nifty, last flat at 5,117.65 points. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)