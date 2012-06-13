* Goldman Sachs recommends staying "underweight" in Indian
equities on a three-month horizon as equities may slide further
on the back of "a sluggish domestic and global growth outlook."
* However, adds "the trough in NIFTY is behind us".
* Goldman recommends staying "market weight" on 12-month
horizon, says one-year target for the NSE index at 5,600
is underpinned by 12.7 times multiple on fiscal 2014 EPS of 438
rupees/share.
"Equities may start to price a recovery in FY14 as well as a
better external backdrop," Goldman says.
* Goldman favors Indian defensive and domestic demand-driven
sectors and says to "underweight" global growth and
investment-cycle sectors such as banks and commodities.
* NSE index, or Nifty, last flat at 5,117.65 points.
