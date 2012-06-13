June 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Oerlikon Corp AG
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 13, 2016
Coupon 4.250 pct
Issue price 100.30
Reoffer price 100.00
Yield 4.25 pct
Payment Date July 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBS & UBS
Listing Six
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0186162639
Data supplied by International Insider.