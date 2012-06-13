June 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Oerlikon Corp AG

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 13, 2016

Coupon 4.250 pct

Issue price 100.30

Reoffer price 100.00

Yield 4.25 pct

Payment Date July 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBS & UBS

Listing Six

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0186162639

