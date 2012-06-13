* The RBI will need to deliver more rate cuts to ensure the same
level of policy transmission to lower the cost of funding and
support growth," Nomura says in a report.
* Nomura says the RBI has wanted the repo rate to "remain the
operative rate," and has thus brought banking system liquidity
into deficit to increase the effectiveness of India's main
lending rate.
* Now that RBI is in easing mode, the tight liquidity conditions
would mean longer lags in the policy transmission.
* Liquidity management has thus become a "top priority," so
Nomura expects RBI to undertake more open market operations and
cash reserve ratio cuts, or opt for a cut in the statutory
liquidity ratio, to ensure "effective" policy transmission.
* If RBI wants to support growth, "then a 100bp reduction in
lending rates, for instance, would require more than a 100bp cut
in the repo rate," Nomura says.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)