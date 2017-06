* India's one-year OIS rate trades flat at 7.47 percent while the five-year rate rises 1 bp to 7.14 percent as traders trim positions ahead of the inflation data on Thursday and the central bank's policy review on Monday. * OIS rates have dropped in nine of the 11 previous sessions on expectations the RBI will cut the repo rate, and possibly the cash reserve ratio. * The 5-year OIS rate is down 35 bps since late May while the 1-year rate is down around 53 bps. * Traders expect the 1-year OIS rate to fall to 7.30 percent if the RBI indeed cuts rates while the 5-year can fall to 7 percent, they say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)