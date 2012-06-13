June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Manpower Inc

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date June 22, 2018

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.974

Spread 300 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup & Royal Bank of

Scotland

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

