June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date June 20, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 101.121

Payment Date June 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBCCM

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.375 pct Selling, M&U 0.25 pct)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

ISIN XS07950860116

