UPDATE 1-Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON, June 9 Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date June 22, 2015
Coupon 0.625 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman sachs &
JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
RegS ISIN XS0795149342
144A ISIN US64217WAH60
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ra1ONz Further company coverage: