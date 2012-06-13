Jun 13Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV AN YUE JIANG ACT FWDS GB 08/06 08/06 14/06 7,000 nil nil n.a. 2) MT THERESA TAURUS ACT EDIBLE OIL 10/06 10/06 14/06 nil 16,000 nil n.a. 3) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA 11/06 11/06 18/06 nil 47,565 nil n.a. 4) MV EVEREST AS SHIP GB 11/06 11/06 14/06 16,000 nil nil n.a. 5) MV WISE SW PUYVAST GB 11/06 11/06 14/06 11,000 nil nil n.a. 6) MV MADINIK INTEROCN MOP 11/06 11/06 17/06 nil 32,209 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV YU FENG 6 JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 5,800 nil 07/06 --- 2) MT GLOBAL VIKA INTEROCN EDIBLE OIL nil 2,940 nil 09/06 --- 3) MT AU ARIES SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 2,940 nil 10/06 --- 4) MT FPMC INTEROCN GAS OIL nil 87,961 nil 08/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV KING FAITH VIKING GB 18,500 nil nil 13/06 2) MT TITAN GLORY SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 2,040 nil 13/06 3) MT GINGA GAC BASE OIL nil 2,000 nil 13/06 4) MT GAS CHEM JBM AMMONIA nil 4,000 nil 14/06 5) MV AGRIA BOTHRA COAL nil 42,000 nil 14/06 6) MV PACIFIC FIGHTERPUYVAST GB 28,000 nil nil 14/06 7) MV ZHONG SHAN PUYVAST GB 22,500 nil nil 15/06 8) MV EASTERN SUN ORISSA GB 20,500 nil nil 16/06 9) MT UBT FJORD JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 7,451 nil 16/06 10) MT SONGA EAGLE JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 8,000 nil 17/06 11) MV GOA JBM MOP nil 10,400 nil 19/06 12) MV KOHINOOR JBM CP COKE nil 25,000 nil 22/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL