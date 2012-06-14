MELBOURNE, June 14 Shares in Perpetual (PPT.AX) rallied as much as 10 percent on Thursday after a newspaper said a private equity firm was planning to approach the Australian wealth management group with an offer.

At least one private equity firm was "readying to make a play for Perpetual," the Australian Financial Review said on Thursday, without naming the source of its information.

It suggested an offer of A$30 a share was being considered.

"The AFR article is pure speculation," a Perpetual spokeswoman told Reuters. She would not comment further.

Perpetual rejected an offer of A$38 to A$40 a share from private equity firm KKR (KKR.N) in 2010.

Shares in Perpetual were up 7 percent at A$23.20 as of 0101 GMT. The stock traded over A$80 a share in 2007.

Perpetual Chief Executive Geoff Lloyd was expected to outline a new strategy in coming weeks, including a detailed restructure of Perpetual's costs, and possibly asset sales, the report said.

