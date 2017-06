* USD/INR likely to open higher tracking stock losses in Asia. Pair last closed at 55.68/69. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 56.01 after closing NY at 56.03-08. * Asian shares in red with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index trading down 0.7 percent. Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.4 percent. * Euro clung on to most of its overnight gains early in Asia on Thursday, while commodity currencies like the Australian dollar came under renewed pressure following a negative close on Wall Street. * May inflation data awaited for stock clues with inflation may have accelerated at its fastest pace this year in May, driven by higher food and fuel prices, impeding chances of a rate cut by the central bank at its review next week, a Reuters poll showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)