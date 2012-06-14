* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.3 percent while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan fell 0.6 percent. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 2.17 billion rupees on Wednesday, when the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.1 percent. * Traders eye inflation data, the last economic data release before the Reserve Bank of India's rate review on June 18, scheduled for release around 0630 GMT on Thursday. * Wholesale price index, India's main inflation gauge, is expected to rise 7.60 percent in May versus a year ago, compared with April's 7.23 percent, the poll of 31 analysts showed. * A higher inflation figure would likely pose a dilemma for the central bank, which is under pressure to cut rates further to revive a flagging economy, especially with economic growth at a nine year low, even as price pressures remain elevated. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)