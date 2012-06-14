UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* Shares in Indian fertilisers companies gain ahead of cabinet meeting, later in the day that is expected to decide on increasing urea fertilisers prices, in an effort to cut the government's subsidy burden. * The government aims to rein in its expanding subsidy bill that is projected to cross 2 percent of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year beginning April 1. * Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals rose 2.8 percent, while Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers added 3.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close