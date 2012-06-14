* Shares in Indian fertilisers companies gain ahead of cabinet meeting, later in the day that is expected to decide on increasing urea fertilisers prices, in an effort to cut the government's subsidy burden. * The government aims to rein in its expanding subsidy bill that is projected to cross 2 percent of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year beginning April 1. * Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals rose 2.8 percent, while Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers added 3.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)