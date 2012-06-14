* India's main stock index is flat, while the broader 50-share NSE index loses 0.1 percent, as traders await inflation data later in the day. * The wholesale price index is expected to rise 7.60 percent in May from a year ago, the fastest pace this year. * Tech shares lead gainers: Infosys gains 1.2 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services adds 0.5 percent. * The NSE's bank index is down 0.7 percent: HDFC Bank falls 0.2 percent, SBI Bank loses 0.9 percent. * Larsen & Toubro falls 1.9 percent on profit taking, after gaining 2.6 percent on Wednesday (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)