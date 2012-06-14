UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* Axis bank falls 1.7 percent, Bank of Baroda loses 1.2 percent, and Punjab National Bank declines 2.4 percent after stocks go ex-dividend on Thursday. * Axis Bank had declared a dividend of 16 rupees per share, Bank Of Baroda a dividend of 17 rupees per share and Punjab National Bank a 22 rupees dividend for the fiscal year ended in March 2012. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close