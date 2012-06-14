* Axis bank falls 1.7 percent, Bank of Baroda loses 1.2 percent, and Punjab National Bank declines 2.4 percent after stocks go ex-dividend on Thursday. * Axis Bank had declared a dividend of 16 rupees per share, Bank Of Baroda a dividend of 17 rupees per share and Punjab National Bank a 22 rupees dividend for the fiscal year ended in March 2012. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)