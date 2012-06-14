* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 3 basis point to 8.32 percent, after having dropped as low as 8.24 percent ahead of the inflation data. * Core WPI inflation for May estimated at 4.85 percent, cementing expectations the RBI will cut interest rates on Monday, but traders say they now expect a 25 basis points cut instead of a more aggressive 50 bps cut. * Benchmark 10-year bond yields had dropped moments before the data on market talk headline WPI could come below 7 percent, which had raised hopes for a more aggressive rate cut from the RBI. * However, headline WPI rose 7.55 percent in May versus expectations for 7.60 percent gain. * Traders say yields could still drop by 4-5 basis points if the RBI also cuts the cash reserve ratio by 25 bps on Monday, and it could fall by 5-7 bps if the CRR is lowered by 50 bps. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)