* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 3
basis point to 8.32 percent, after having dropped as low as 8.24
percent ahead of the inflation data.
* Core WPI inflation for May estimated at 4.85 percent,
cementing expectations the RBI will cut interest rates on
Monday, but traders say they now expect a 25 basis points cut
instead of a more aggressive 50 bps cut.
* Benchmark 10-year bond yields had dropped moments before the
data on market talk headline WPI could come below 7 percent,
which had raised hopes for a more aggressive rate cut from the
RBI.
* However, headline WPI rose 7.55 percent in May versus
expectations for 7.60 percent gain.
* Traders say yields could still drop by 4-5 basis points if the
RBI also cuts the cash reserve ratio by 25 bps on Monday, and it
could fall by 5-7 bps if the CRR is lowered by 50 bps.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)