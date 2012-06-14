* India's one-year OIS rate rises 5 basis point
to 7.54 percent from previous close, while the five-year rate
rises 2 bps to 7.18 percent.
* Traders say hopes for a more aggressive 50 bps rate cut from
the RBI during its June 18 policy decision have been dashed
after headline May inflation accelerated to 7.55 percent from a
year earlier vs 7.23 percent gain in April and expectations for
7.60 percent.
* However, with core inflation estimated to have risen around
4.85 percent last month, markets continue to expect a 25 bps
cut.
* One-month OIS stays at 7.75 percent, 25 basis
points below the repo rate of 8 percent, reflecting the rate cut
views.
* The one-year and five-year rates had dropped to 7.45 percent
and 7.15 percent, respectively ahead of the inflation data,
according to Reuters data.
