* India's one-year OIS rate rises 5 basis point to 7.54 percent from previous close, while the five-year rate rises 2 bps to 7.18 percent. * Traders say hopes for a more aggressive 50 bps rate cut from the RBI during its June 18 policy decision have been dashed after headline May inflation accelerated to 7.55 percent from a year earlier vs 7.23 percent gain in April and expectations for 7.60 percent. * However, with core inflation estimated to have risen around 4.85 percent last month, markets continue to expect a 25 bps cut. * One-month OIS stays at 7.75 percent, 25 basis points below the repo rate of 8 percent, reflecting the rate cut views. * The one-year and five-year rates had dropped to 7.45 percent and 7.15 percent, respectively ahead of the inflation data, according to Reuters data. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)