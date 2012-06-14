* Banking shares fall after India's wholesale price inflation accelerates to 7.55 percent in May from a year earlier, though core WPI is estimated at around 4.85 percent. * WPI data cements expectations for a 25 bps cut from RBI on June 18, but raises doubts about more aggressive action, such as a 50 bps cut in the repo rate, or cuts in both interest rate and the cash reserve ratio. * Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index , fall 1.8 percent; had gained 7.3 percent so far this month as of Wednesday's close. * ICICI Bank loses 2.9 percent, while SBI Bank falls 2 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)