* Shares in India's Larsen & Toubro fell 3.8 percent as investors booked profits after the engineering conglomerate surged 15.1 percent this month as of Wednesday's close, compared with a 4 percent rise in the broader NSE index. * L&T shares were also hit as its weighting on the FTSE All-World Index is expected to be reduced as of the close of trading on Friday, according to an earlier release from the index provider. * According to Morgan Stanley, the reduced weighting from the FTSE index could lead to fund outflows of $59 million. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)