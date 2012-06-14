UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* Shares in Indian fertilisers companies pare gains after Home Minister P. Chidambaram tells reporters the Indian cabinet has sent back a proposal to increase urea prices to ministries involved, effectively delaying a decision. * Stock had earlier rallied on expectations the government would decide on increasing urea fertilisers prices during the scheduled meeting. * Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals falls 1.4 percent after earlier gaining as much as 4.1 percent, while Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers gains 0.8 percent, paring earlier gains of up to 5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close