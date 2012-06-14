* Shares in Indian fertilisers companies pare gains after Home Minister P. Chidambaram tells reporters the Indian cabinet has sent back a proposal to increase urea prices to ministries involved, effectively delaying a decision. * Stock had earlier rallied on expectations the government would decide on increasing urea fertilisers prices during the scheduled meeting. * Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals falls 1.4 percent after earlier gaining as much as 4.1 percent, while Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers gains 0.8 percent, paring earlier gains of up to 5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)