* Indian cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent, in line with Wednesday's close, with repo borrowings below 1 trillion rupees for a fourth consecutive session, and for the 13th out the past 14 sessions. * The cash deficit is expected to stay below 900 billion rupees until next week, dealers say, given the absence of a debt sale this week and the RBI's bond purchase via open market operations on Tuesday. * Traders also on hold for details on the amount of corporate tax outflows. Data due on Friday, and estimated at 300-350 billion rupees. * Data on Thursday showed wholesale price index inflation for May accelerated to 7.55 percent. * Core inflation was estimated at 4.85 percent, which cemented expectations for a 25 basis point rate cut from the central bank on Monday, though RBI is seen unlikely now to cut by 50 basis points. * Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 116.37 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.06 percent. * Total volumes in the CBLO market was at 409.96 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.87 percent.