BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUNE 14 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 2932/2991 2926/2986 MEDIUM 30 3021/3081 3011/3161
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues