* India's 10-year benchmark bond yield rises 4 bps to 8.33 percent, close to the day's high of 8.34 percent. * The yield had fallen to as low as 8.24 percent before data showed wholesale price index accelerated to 7.55 percent in May, as some traders had hoped headline inflation would come below 7 percent. * Core inflation estimated at 4.85 percent. Traders say they now expect only a 25 bps rate cut by the RBI on June 18, while views for a CRR cut are almost equally split. * Some analysts had previously said a 50 bps cut would be possible if WPI rose less than expected. * With no scheduled debt sale on Friday, bonds are expected to be range-bound with a positive bias, dealers say. * India's one-year OIS rate rises 5 basis point to 7.54 percent from previous close, while the five-year rate up 1 bp at 7.17 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)