June 14 Jefferies downgraded Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE.O) to 'hold' saying it sees near-term revenue shortfalls for the Photoshop software maker due to promotional pricing and competition from free, Web-based tools.

Analyst Ross MacMillan said Adobe's strategy of offering its software through a Web-based, subscription model will affect revenue in the short term, though it would be a positive in the longer course.

Consumers buying Web-based software usually pay for it in the form of subscription charges spread over the entire period of use, unlike in the case of the traditional packaged software where the price is paid upfront.

"We have some incremental concerns on revenue estimates given what could be higher adoption of Creative Cloud subscriptions due to a first-year, 40 percent price promotion," MacMillan said in a note to clients.

Creative Cloud is Adobe's new cloud offering enabling users to use its Creative Suite content remotely on a subscription basis. The suite includes popular design titles like Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Flash and Dreamweaver.

A faster shift to subscription, however, should give Adobe a strong customer base and generate increased revenue per subscriber after first-year promotions roll off, MacMillan said.

The brokerage also said rapid development of freely available photo-editing software and mobile apps pose a threat as they may replace some of Adobe's tools in the future.

It cut its price target on the stock to $32 from $38.

Shares of San Jose, California-based Adobe closed at $31.79 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

