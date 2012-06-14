June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower MTU Aero Engines Holding AG

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date June 21, 2017

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.927

Reoffer price 99.927

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Unicredit

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Neagtive Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN XS0787483626

Data supplied by International Insider.