June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date October 01, 2019
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.737
Reoffer price 99.737
Payment Date June 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Suisse & DZ Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0795390318
Data supplied by International Insider.