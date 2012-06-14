June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 37bp

Issue price 99.94

Reoffer price 99.94

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 40bp

Payment Date June 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1PGZH3

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.