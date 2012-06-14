June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Daimler AG [DAIGn.DE>

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date June 28, 2016

Coupon 4.375 pct

Yield 4.486 pct

Issue price 100.6

Payment Date June 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities & Westpac

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.25 pct

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default No

Notes Launched under issuer 's EMTN

programme

