June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Immofinanz AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 3, 2017

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 99.90

Reoffer price 99.90

Yield 5.273 pct

Spread 390.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 471.6bp

Over the 0.5 pct July 4, 2017 OBL

Payment Date July 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bawag P.S.K, Raiffeisen Bank International

& Unicredit Bank Austria

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Austrian

ISIN AT0000A0V0DP8

