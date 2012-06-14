Jun 14Port conditions of Pardip as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV AGRIA INFINITY THCOAL 11/06 11/06 13/06 nil nil nil COMP 2) MV MAPLE RUBY NK SCOAL 09/06 12/06 15/06 nil nil nil COMP nil NK SCOAL 09/06 12/06 16/06 14,500 nil nil 28,000 3) MV HUNTER K OSL DR IRON 12/06 14/06 16/06 nil 300 nil 22,791 4) MV JAL VAHINI SLL CCOAL 13/06 13/06 14/06 6,000 nil nil 3,300 5) MV MAJA ESSKAY SCOAL 30/05 13/06 16/06 nil 12,000 nil 22,700 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV CREST TRADER ESSKAY SCOAL nil 37,180 nil ----- 12/06 2) MT JAG VIRAJ NK AMMONIA nil 15,092 nil ----- 14/06 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV SPOT TMILL LM ST nil 26,500 nil 15/06 2) MV APJ AKHIL GPR THCOAL 45,000 nil nil 15/06 3) MT JAG PRAKASH JMB IMP-MSPIRIT nil 4,200 nil 15/06 4) MV GLORIA GALAXY CHOW PIG IRON 31,500 nil nil 15/06 5) MV TESS BULKER ESSKAY SCOAL nil 55,000 nil 15/06 6) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB THCOAL 69,000 nil nil 16/06 7) MT EAGLE MEERUT NK SKO 8,000 nil nil 16/06 8) MV HR INTONATION EVE P CARGO 1,984 nil nil 16/06 9) MV MAPLE RUBY NK THCOAL 50,000 nil nil 16/06 10) MT SOUTHERN HAWK JMB SUL ACID nil 13,796 nil 16/06 11) MV FURNESS VIC CHOW CCOAL nil 28,500 nil 16/06 12) MV QI LIN SONG COSCO P CARGO nil 249 nil 16/06 13) MV AGIA IRINI BOTHRA THCOAL 55,000 nil nil 16/06 14) MV MALATHI NK B LUMPS nil 13,000 nil 16/06 15) MV MARCO INFINITY CCOAL nil 30,500 nil 17/06 16) MV COS GLORY ADM A COAL nil 16,000 nil 17/06 17) MT AFRAMAX RIVER ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 83,777 nil 17/06 18) MV ASIAN NAGA GPR HCFCO 6,500 nil nil 18/06 19) MT JAG PADMA JMB HSD/SKO nil 24,675 nil 20/06 20) MV ELINA B NK ROCK PHOS nil 53,510 nil 22/06 21) MV DARYA MA DEB SCOAL nil 65,300 nil 23/06 22) MV SEA EMERALD NK SULPHUR nil 33,896 nil 23/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL