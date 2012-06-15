WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
(Corrects currency from Euro to $ in headline & table)
June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Alberta
Issue Amount $600 million
Maturity Date June 21, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.927
Payment Date June 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, CIBC,
RBCCM & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.