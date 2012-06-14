GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling shaken by UK election shock, damage limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc
Issue Amount $900 million
Maturity Date June 21, 2017
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.8570
Reoffer price 99.8570
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
* Calatlantic Group, Inc. announces pricing of secondary common stock offering by MP CA Homes llc and repurchase of common stock