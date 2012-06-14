* Bank of America advising Dell on proposed bid-sources
* Quest says $25.50 per share offer is a "superior proposal"
* Offer at a premium of 7 pct over Quest's Wednesday close
* Shares up 9 percent
(Adds company comment, Dell adviser, background and bylines)
By Poornima Gupta and Nadia Damouni
June 14 Dell Inc DELL.O is the "strategic
bidder" that offered to buy Quest Software QSFT.O for $2.15
billion in cash, trumping a bid by Insight Venture Partners,
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The No. 2 U.S. personal computer maker is the unidentified
company mentioned in a statement made by Quest, which disclosed
on Thursday that it had received an offer from a "strategic
bidder" of $25.50 per share - a 7 percent premium to Quest's
Wednesday close of $23.86.
Dell is being advised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch
(BAC.N), two of the sources said.
Quest's shares rose more than 9 percent to finish at $26.06
on Thursday.
Dell has been actively buying companies to expand its
offerings to business and diversify away from personal
computers, a market whose growth is decelerating as Apple Inc's
(AAPL.O) iPad and other mobile devices pull customers away.
This week, it told investors its focus on the hardware and
software needs of corporate customers was gaining momentum.
Quest could shore up Dell's businesses in data management and
protection and Windows server management.
On-again, off-again talks between Dell and Quest had broken
off last month. The PC maker at that time was planning to offer
between $23 and $26 per share to buy the software maker.
[ID:nL1E8H1J9P]
Dell, Quest and Bank of America declined to comment. Insight
was not available for comment
On Tuesday, Chief Executive Michael Dell told analysts that
his software business remained "modest" and was one area where
he could envision his company growing rapidly.
Quest -- which makes software to monitor the flow of data
through networks -- has worked with Dell since 2004 and is one
of the PC maker's top 10 partners. Dell ranks among Quest's five
largest partners.
THREE DAYS TO RESPOND
Quest agreed to be bought by Insight for $23 per share in
March, but it also cast around for a better offer.
[ID:nL4E8E94FE]
Insight would have the right to match rival offers, or
adjust its own bid. The venture capital investment firm now has
three days to respond on the offer, Quest said on Thursday.
If Quest were to strike a new deal, it would have to pay
Insight a break-up fee of either $4.2 million or $6.3 million,
depending on the timing of the deal.
"It's a very small breakup provision," Wunderlich Securities
Inc analyst Brian Freed said, adding that it was "recognition by
management that there were likely other buyers at higher
levels."
Aliso Viejo, California-based Quest is led by Chief
Executive Vinny Smith, who has served as either chairman or the
CEO for more than a decade.
Any deal with Quest is fraught with complications as roughly
34 percent of Quest is owned by Smith, who took over in February
after Doug Garn stepped down, citing poor health.
Big companies can bid aggressively for smaller ones with key
technology, as was the case when Dell and Hewlett-Packard Co
(HPQ.N) got into a bidding war for data storage company 3Par Inc
in 2010. Dell spurred that fight with an $18-a-share bid, but HP
ended up buying the company for $33 a share.
And there may be a lot of upside left in Quest's price.
"The offer from Insight was in the bottom 10 pct in the
valuation range for software companies in the sector over the
last two years," Freed said.
(Reporting By Poornima Gupta in San Francisco, Nadia Damouni in
New York. Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Sruthi
Ramakrishnan in Bangalore and Luisa Beltran in New York; Editing
by Supriya Kurane, Anthony Kurian, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
((poornima.gupta@thomsonreuters.com)(415 677 2536)(Reuters
Messaging: Follow me on Twitter @PoornimaGupta))
Keywords: QUEST DELL/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.