* USD/INR likely to open lower tracking positive global risk cues, pair last closed at 55.80/81. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 56.11 after closing NY trade at 55.86-91. * Traders say markets may remain broadly range bound ahead of the outcome of the Greece elections over the weekend, RBI's rate meeting on Monday and Fed's decision on further quantitative easing later next week. * Asian shares broadly trading higher with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index up 0.7 percent. Nifty futures in Singapore trading 0.5 percent higher. * Euro holding firm against the U.S. dollar, reflecting hopes of central bank action to counter potential fallout from Sunday's crucial election in Greece, and after disappointing U.S. economic data. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)