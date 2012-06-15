* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index on Singapore Exchange up 0.5 percent while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan gains 0.6 percent. * Asian shares edged up on Friday as investors took comfort from plans for coordinated action by major central banks to stabilise markets if Sunday's election in Greece results in turmoil. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 1.05 billion rupees on Wednesday, when the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.1 percent. * Traders eye outcome of Greece elections and RBI's mid-quarter monetary policy review on June 18 for further direction. * Traders say 25 basis points cut in repo rate is priced in and markets are hoping for additional measures. * RBI is likely to cut the repo rate by only 25 basis points, with perhaps a cut of the cash reserve ratio also in the mix, traders said, and not as aggressively as some investors had initially hoped. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)