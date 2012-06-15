* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index on
Singapore Exchange up 0.5 percent while the MSCI Asia
ex-Japan gains 0.6 percent.
* Asian shares edged up on Friday as investors took comfort from
plans for coordinated action by major central banks to stabilise
markets if Sunday's election in Greece results in turmoil.
* Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were
buyers of stocks worth 1.05 billion rupees on Wednesday, when
the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.1 percent.
* Traders eye outcome of Greece elections and RBI's mid-quarter
monetary policy review on June 18 for further direction.
* Traders say 25 basis points cut in repo rate is priced in and
markets are hoping for additional measures.
* RBI is likely to cut the repo rate by only 25 basis points,
with perhaps a cut of the cash reserve ratio also in the mix,
traders said, and not as aggressively as some investors had
initially hoped.
